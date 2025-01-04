Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Rodri return

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Ruben Dias and Ederson are getting closer to a playing return.

City host West Ham later on Saturday.

Guardiola said, "It's similar to where we left off for the game against Leicester. Ruben Dias is improving but he's not ready for tomorrow and yesterday Ederson trained better. It was the first training session without any problems in his leg."

The Catalan was also asked about confirmation that Rodri was aiming to return to action before the end of the current season.

Guardiola replied: "I hope so. It's important that he recovers well.

If everything goes well in the end, the goal is to recover him to be ready for the end of the season. That's the goal."