Guardiola admits Man City have "not been good enough" ahead of Club Brugge clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke at his recent press conference as he prepares to face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Firstly, Guardiola commented on the importance of beating Club Brugge and how his side are ready for a challenge despite their mixed form in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The situation we have, we have to win the game and if not then we won't continue in competition and we want to go through to have another chance to play another two games and qualify for the next stage.

"It's not a problem it's an opportunity, a challenge and we will face it."

He was then asked what it would mean if City did not qualify for the next round of the competition.

"For the club it would not be good but I'm not thinking about that right now. I know for all the people concerned whether we will qualify or not, I'm thinking we're going to do it."

Guardiola also said "we will see" when asked if John Stones will play in what is a crucial clash where City will need to be at their best.

The Spanish head coach also revealed that fan support inside the Etihad Stadium is more important than ever, especially against a side who are on an unbeaten run.

"If we perform well and we're in a good rhythm they will be there. We have felt them more than ever this season, like at Chelsea at the weekend they helped us.

"We will need them because they (Club Brugge) haven't lost a game in 20 games, they are consistent, solid, they are aggressive and don't concede chances.

"We played against them years ago and they've made a step up in how aggressive they are and they play really well with the ball. We have to perform really well to win the game."

Next, he was questioned on if he would be embarrassed if his side go out of the Champions League so early on and if he feels his team have made a turnaround in form.

"Thank you for your concern if we are going out. But you can concern me after the game and I will answer you.

"No. Not yet. Because it's only a few games."

Guardiola was then quizzed on the financial impact of not progressing in the Champions League.

"I don't know. I didn't speak with the CEO about that. In the last two or three transfer windows it's always been positive. I'm not naïve enough to not know how important it is financially for the club to go through in this competition - it can affect the club but of course we want to try to make it happen and go through first for sport reasons.

"In the last five or six years the net spend at this club has been amazing. The club said OK the situation is the situation if we want to spend, we can spend if not we don't spend."

The Man City boss was then asked on his game plan for Wednesday night and admitted that his side has simply not been good enough so far this season.

"We would like to score lots of goals in the first 20 minutes but I don't think that will happen. The approach today is to read the game, understand the game and tomorrow we know we have to put in something special to win games in the Champions League.

"It's simple if we don't win we are out, if we win we are through.

"I have been in the Champions League many times in my career as a manager. Sooner or later you have to play these types of games - win and we're through lose and we're out. It happens more in the further stages, not right now but we are here for the reasons we know. We have not been good enough and I've been in lots of games like this in my career."

Next, he was asked about Club Brugge and revealed how he has kept a close eye on them ahead of the game.

"I expect a tough game. When a team are unbeaten in 20 games it's because they are good, there's no secret there. I saw some of the games, when they played Aston Villa and Juventus and against Milan they played good. They have done really well. Different variations in build-up and man marking - they make it uncomfortable.

"Of course in every team, Man City included, there are weaknesses and you have to discover them and punish them."

He then commented on his players and how he hopes they will be up for the match.

"I hope so. I know they want it. I know how focussed they are and I don't have doubts that we'll perform to go through but this is football and you never know."

Next, he opened up on what he will say to players before the match and the importance of having a player to replacing Rodri.

"I don't think about that I'm thinking what is the game plan. How Club Brugge behave. I don't want emotions today, tomorrow we will see. We will see what comes into my head. Sometimes I talk sometimes I don't."

"Important position. Every position is important but of course we have tried to replace Rodri with two holding midfielders, they are not proper holding midfielders but they've performed well but we will see in the future what we have to do."