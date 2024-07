WATCH: Marseille fans welcome smiling Greenwood as medical underway

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is currently undergoing an Olympique Marseille medical.

Arriving late last night at Marseille Marignane airport, Greenwood was welcomed by supporters ahead of spending his first night in the city of Marseille.

The departing United forward is undergoing his medical this morning.

If things go smoothly, Greenwood will immediately sign his contract with OM and commit to five seasons with the Olympian club.