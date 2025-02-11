Tribal Football
WATCH: Arsenal fans in Dubai urge Saliba to resist Real Madrid

Arsenal fans in Dubai are urging William Saliba to resist any offer from Real Madrid.

The France international is expected to attract a world record bid from Real Madrid for a defender this summer.

The Gunners have been warm weather training in Dubai over the past week and during a fans' function, Saliba was urged to stick to where he is.

While signing a shirt, one fan pleaded with Saliba: "Never go (to) (Real) Madrid," to which the defende nodded, laughing.

 

