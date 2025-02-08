Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid assure Arsenal defender Saliba of bid plans
Real Madrid WILL make a move for Arsenal defender William Saliba this summer.

Real management have been following the France international for the past 18 months.

And RMC Sport says contact has been established with Saliba's camp and made it clear a bid will be made to Arsenal at the end of the season.

Real are convinced by Saliba's talent and potential - and see him as a future defensive leader.

The approach was met with a "positive response" from the player's representatives, with Saliba currently tied to an Arsenal contract until 2027.

