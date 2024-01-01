Warnock impressed by Nuno's Forest

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admits that Nottingham Forest have confounded critics.

Many pundits thought that Forest would once again in a battle for Premier League survival.

However, they have pushed up into mid table and look very comfortable under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“I think they set up so well,” he said on MOTD 2 about their draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

“When you think to the start of the season I think a lot of people said that they would be in relegation fight. But when you take into consideration they've got Morgan Gibbs White, (Anthony) Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi. They've got real pace in attack, they can hurt you.

“But Chris Wood's outstanding. Not only his goals, but being a focal point, holding the ball up, taking pressure off the team. Milenkovic at the back has made them more steady as well so they can absorb more pressure when the team knows that defensively they’re sound but they've got that pace and attack, you're quite happy to sit in then go ‘Do you know what? When we got opportunities, we're going to hit those fliers, make sure we get up the pitch’. They've been clinical.

“The two midfielders are exceptional as well, the relationship that Elliot Anderson and James Ward-Prowse have got between them. There's almost a father figure to a new kid on the block coming through. It's that old and young, which is really gelled well and that midfield relationship is solid as well.”