Wan-Bissaka happy West Ham fought back for Spurs draw

West Ham United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka was happy with his role in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Wan-Bissaka laid on Jarrod Bowen's equaliser after Wilson Odobert had put Spurs ahead.

He later told the club's website: “It's always good to help the team and when Jarrod got it, I knew he was going to do something. Either square it or finish, and he chose to finish.

“Sometimes in football, you need luck. Obviously, we haven't had that, but we still have a positive mindset, going into games and giving our all.

“It'll be nice to go to Old Trafford next week. I haven't been there in a while, but at the end of the day, it's a football game, and we have the mentality to go there and win.”

Every West Ham player gave their best

Wan-Bissaka also said: “All round, I think every player gave their best, from the the boys who started to the boys that came on the pitch.

"As a team as well, going together. That pushes everyone on.

“We had to bounce back from their goal. Obviously, that's the hard part, coming back from 1-0 down. We stayed positive and knew that we'd get our chance.”