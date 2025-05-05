Potter upbeat after West Ham draw with Tottenham

West Ham boss Graham Potter drew positives after their stalemate with Tottenham at London stadium.

Potter was happy with the spirit his players displayed for the 1-1 draw.

He said, "I think (I was satisfied) with aspects of the performance for sure, especially first half. I thought we started well, on the front foot.

"We tried to press, we disrupted their build up, which is what they’re good at, and we made the game into duels. We missed some passes on the regain which is what you’re trying to do it for, to try and attack an unorganised defence.

"But generally in the first half we were really good. I felt for the players because we conceded the goal from nothing with a mistake and that can be a challenge, especially with the results we’ve been having.

"I thought everybody stuck together, which is a big ‘thank you’ to the supporters for that because it wasn’t an easy moment for us. But I thought they recognised the team were playing well, recognised the team were on the front foot and giving everything and we scored a really good goal to get back into the game.

"Second half we were a little bit disappointed we weren’t able to sustain the level of performance from the first half. But again I think that’s a little bit understandable. We didn’t attack as well as we’d like in the second half but nevertheless we still had opportunities, we reduced Tottenham to not many. So (there are) things to be happy with but things to of course always be better."

We've deserved more points from our performances

On the result after a run of difficult games, Potter insists they've deserved better for their performances.

He also said: "You can talk about fine lines and fine margins. We’ve had performances away at Liverpool or Brighton that you think you could have got something more from them. So (more) points (from those games and others) then make things a little bit better than what it is now but we are where we are.

"We have to stick together as we’ve tried to do all through and the players have done that. It isn’t easy when you haven’t won for the time that we haven’t won at a Club like this, with the expectation that it is, to keep things moving forward or to keep things solid and together.

"But at the same time we want to try and win, we know that, (both) in front of our supporters and home or away so that’s what we have to do.

"We have to try and have a good week again and prepare for Manchester United."