Postecoglou pleased with Spurs fringe players for West Ham draw

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw from their 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Wilson Odobert struck first for Spurs before Jarrod Bowen found an equaliser for the hosts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou said afterwards: "Yeah proud of the players' efforts. It's not easy making so many changes and it's going to affect fluency and even the rhythm of the team. But even the individual players haven't played a lot regularly and it wasn't just the changes, I mean I only made one sub so a lot of them played a lot more minutes than they have recently. I thought the efforts that they put in today were outstanding.

"They were really disciplined and organised. We were disappointed with the goal we conceded but aside from that I thought we nullified their threat as well as we could and they had some decent firepower up front and I still thought we were dangerous going the other way.

"So I'm glad the boys get some reward. It's obviously not a win but get some reward for their efforts because I thought on a difficult day they handled themselves really well."

Happy seeing fringe players step up

Postecoglou admits there were performances on Sunday which he will take into account for Thursday's trip to Bodo/Glimt for the second-leg of their Europa League semifinal.

He also said, "Yeah I did. I think it's part of the process to make sure these guys are ready. Last week we certainly weren't preparing for Lucas Bergvall to get injured the day before the game. So the guys have got to be ready and Biss was ready and was one of our best players on the night.

"The beauty about today was that a lot of our guys who haven't played a lot of minutes recently, we've got some real meaningful minutes and I thought we did well on the day. It's important for Deki to play. He's missed so much football with his injury and he's just getting back into some rhythm.

"Pape, Archie Gray, the two wingers, Mathys and guys like Djed and Kevin, I just think it's really important those guys play and have Biss back up again for another 90 minutes and even Richy to play again. It's been a juggling act for sure to try to get to a position where we've got a squad that's capable of tackling what's ahead.

"We're still cursed with some bad luck along the way, but I was really pleased the guys that got the minutes today. They're actually meaningful minutes. They had to work hard and I think they showed that they're going to be ready for Thursday."