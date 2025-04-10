Walker will leave Man City this summer as search for new fullback begins

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker who is currently on loan at AC Milan will leave the club this summer as questions surrounding his future begin.

Walker brought his seven-and-a-half year stay at City to an end at the start of the year as he completed a loan move to AC Milan and now he is set to leave permanently despite the defender believing he could make his way back into the first team.

This is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who states:

“The story between Man City and Kyle Walker will be over in the summer, regardless of AC Milan’s future decision.

“Milan have buy option clause for Walker but decision will follow with new director.

“In any case, Walker will NOT stay at City as they’ll bring in new fullback.”

With the 34-year-old expected to leave at the end of the season, City needs to address the right-back position and the Daily Mail report that City are interested in signing Andrei Ratiu from Rayo Vallecano ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.The Romanian international will be just one of the players linked to the club in the coming months as manager Pep Guardiola sends scouts to find a new world-class defender ready for the title race next season.