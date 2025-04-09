AC Milan announce successful surgery for Walker

Kyle Walker's season at AC Milan could be over.

On-loan at Milan from Manchester City, the veteran fullback has just undergone surgery on a fractured elbow.

Walker suffered the setback in training.

"To ensure better healing and optimise recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan," Milan said in a statement.

"The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately."

There is hope Walker will get back on the pitch before the end of the season.