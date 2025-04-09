Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Amorim's four man wishlist for Man Utd's huge overhaul revealed including Napoli's Osimhen
Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid

AC Milan announce successful surgery for Walker

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan announce successful surgery for Walker
AC Milan announce successful surgery for WalkerAC Milan/Facebook
Kyle Walker's season at AC Milan could be over.

On-loan at Milan from Manchester City, the veteran fullback has just undergone surgery on a fractured elbow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walker suffered the setback in training.

"To ensure better healing and optimise recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan," Milan said in a statement.

"The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately."

There is hope Walker will get back on the pitch before the end of the season.

Mentions
Serie AWalker KyleAC MilanManchester City
Related Articles
Walker on leaving Man City: It's not over I'm just on loan, the chapter's not fully closed
AC Milan chief Furlani meets with Paratici; talks held with De Zerbi agent
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen