AC Milan announce successful surgery for Walker
Kyle Walker's season at AC Milan could be over.
On-loan at Milan from Manchester City, the veteran fullback has just undergone surgery on a fractured elbow.
Walker suffered the setback in training.
"To ensure better healing and optimise recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan," Milan said in a statement.
"The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately."
There is hope Walker will get back on the pitch before the end of the season.