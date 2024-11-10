Man City boss Guardiola explains angry Van Hecke confrontation

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on his angry post-match clash with Jan-Paul van Hecke at Brighton on Saturday.

The Seagulls came from behind to win 2-1 and hand City a fourth consecutive defeat.

At the final whistle, Guardiola and Van Hecke were locked in an angry handshake exchange.

The City manager appeared to take issue with the Dutchman's late row with Erling Haaland.

Guardiola said: "He was strong with Erling. I said: 'When Erling then stands up to you, stay on your feet, don't go to the grass'. But he played a really good game."

City were leading from Haaland's first-half effort before Brighton stormed back late in the game via goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.

