Walker asks to leave Man City with Guardiola unsure on his future this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Veteran right-back Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City for a new adventure.

The England defender wants to move in the winter window, per manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has left the future open for Walker, indicating he can stay if he changes his mind about moving clubs.

"I don't know," Guardiola commented when asked if he'll select Walker while speculation continues about his future. 

"It depends on how we are going to train. It depends on him.

"The situation is different now, but the transfer window will finish when it finishes and I don't know what's going to happen."

Guardiola added: "I said to Kyle now it's a question of the market. He is an incredible player, with incredible physicality and when he's focused he's unstoppable as a right-back."

