Man City boss Guardiola happy for McAtee after FA Cup hat-trick

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left pleased after their 8-0 FA Cup rout of Salford City.

oJames McAtee hit a hat-trick, with Jeremy Doku scoring a brace. Also on the scoresheet were Jack Grealish (penalty), Nico O'Rielly and Divin Mubama.

Guardiola said, "We won finally a game with a good margin, all respect for Salford. It was not easy with the man marking but we were clinical up front and happy with the performance."

On McAtee, Guardiola said: "I'm so happy for him, he's a special player. Scoring a hat-trick is not easy. He started a little bit flat but afterwards he has incredible sense in front of goal. He has the right tempo, he changed the rhythm to score.

"So I'm really happy for him and for Nico O'Reilly, who was playing a position he'd never played before at left-back. We have a lot of problems in that position. We could have played Josko (Gvardiol) or Rico (Lewis) but they need to rest with the amount of games that are coming and that they've played in the past.

"Jeremy (Doku) played really good, so happy for everyone.

"Of course, (McAtee) can play better. He scored three goals but he can play better. First half was not his best but his work ethic, his composure and his rhythm... he's a special player.

"He's been at City for a long time, a City supporter and he was one of the biggest talents at the academy from the generation of Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Liam Delap. He played with these guys and was the captain of them.

"I'm really, really pleased he's here with us."

On Jack Grealish ending his goal drought, he also said: "He made a good assist as well, not just the goal. He scored a goal, made an assist. Jack's a special player, not always one to score a lot of goals but it depends on him.

"If he can perform well, he'll take the opportunity to keep going and going.

"All the players depend on the performance in training sessions and when they have minutes to play. It's simple, not just for Jack, for all of them.

"I've been manager here for more than 500 games and we've made an incredible 487 or 488 games. Then we had 11, 12 or 13 bad games.

"The problem that we've had is that we've had an incredible amount of injuries so we could not train and we could not compete. It's so difficult but step by step, people are coming back.

"This season or maybe next season, new players come in and you have to fight for your position. When someone pushes you, you have competition and you give your best."