Guardiola on Man City's lack of goal threat: To rely on the goals of Haaland is impossible

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the club's lack of goal threat and how every player needs to be active instead of relying on Erling Haaland.

City’s 8-0 victory over Salford saw academy star James McAtee score a hat-trick, Nico O’Reilly score his first senior goal, Divin Mubama score on his debut whilst Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish added to the tally.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola spoke after the game about how having a range of goal scorers has a positive impact on the team.

“Players that play up front have to deliver,” Guardiola said. “Not just (Jack), Erling, Doku, Savinho and Kevin (De Bruyne) when he plays there and Bernardo (Silva) when he plays there and Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan).

“You have to score goals and make assists - just to rely on the goals of Haaland is impossible.

“The biggest clubs that win the league have strikers that score goals like Sergio (Aguero) and Gabriel Jesus but also Riyad (Mahrez), Raheem (Sterling), Leroy (Sane), Gundogan.

“A lot of players score a lot of goals and we need that.”

The Spanish head coach also opened up on Grealish who scored from the spot to secure his first goal of the season.

“I want the best for my players and I want them to perform well,” Guardioa added. “At the end they have to deliver.

“It’s not just Jack. I see him in the year of the Treble, he was a main player for us. After that he played less.

“I think about what he can do better and what we can do better. All the players that we have here, I know their best. They help us to win what we won.”