Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Walcott slams England players' attitude after Senegal shock: It's about good habits

Paul Vegas
Walcott slams England players' attitude after Senegal shock: It's about good habits
Walcott slams England players' attitude after Senegal shock: It's about good habitsAction Plus
Former Arsenal and England star Theo Walcott has slammed the attitude of the Three Lions players after this week's results.

Following a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against minnows Andorra in Barcelona, England were defeated 3-1 by Senegal at the City Ground in a friendly. It marked a first ever defeat to an African nation for England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walcott told the Daily Mail: "The Germans are so serious and sometimes we're not as serious.

"That's a shift we need to make and you could sense that against Senegal the other day (in the seniors).

"We didn't seem serious because it's a friendly and everyone wants to go on holiday. We need to start being more serious, particularly at international level."

Walcott also remarked: "I think it's really valuable and important to be in good habits and to actually grab that opportunity and think: actually, this is really important.

"I think if you go into it half-heartedly, anything you do, maybe you're not going to fail, but you're not going to really enjoy it, right?

"I understand talking on the field is a cliche, but I actually get the sense that if you want to be in the first team now, in Thomas Tuchel's team, going to the World Cup, you need a little bit more, like really going into it. It's very different, I feel.

"It's the full package now that they're looking at."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWalcott TheoArsenal
Related Articles
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Porto and Arsenal at deadlock over Vieira future