Walcott says Southampton "should be proud of" Dibling after fantastic start to season

Walcott says Southampton "should be proud of" Dibling after fantastic start to the season

Former Southampton and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has discussed Tyler Dibling and how Saints should be proud of his progress this season.

The 18-year-old forward has a first Premier League goal after 7 appearances so far this season as he establishes himself as a key member of Russell Martin’s squad.

In many ways the academy graduate is a silver lining this year as the club sit joint bottom of the league with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Walcott has opened up on the teenage prodigy and warns that the club need to be careful with his talent.

"Tyler Dibling, I actually shared the field with him at Southampton when he came up the ranks.” He told Sky Sports.

“He’s another one from the academy that we should be proud of. They’ve built some very good players.

“You always need to be a bit cautious when players come through but he has already shown signs at such a young age about how confident he is.

“He is free. I always feel that is the gift that Southampton always give, the freedom for young players to come and express themselves. He’s getting rewarded right now.”