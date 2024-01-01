Ramsdale says Dibling "a little bit like Jack Wilshere" as he impresses at Southampton

Ramsdale says Dibling is "a little bit like Jack Wilshere" as he impresses at Southampton

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that young midfielder Tyler Dibling reminds him of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Dibling, who is just 18 years old, has taken the Premier League by storm despite his young age.

The Saints academy graduate hit his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town and ranks as one of the best creative players in the division this season.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Ramsdale praised the teenager and drew comparisons to the Arsenal hero who made his mark in the Premier League at a similar age.

"Tyler is really good. He's got a mature head on very young shoulders. He's trying to take the Premier League by the scruff of the neck and show everyone what he's about.

"He plays with no pressure and lots of freedom. I've been really impressed by him. Hopefully, he can continue to get better and learn.

"It's very hard for an 18-year-old to stay at the level of the Premier League but the more he plays, the more robust he will be.

"He and Ethan Nwaneri are similar. They play for England together and they are really good players for their age. I think Tyler dribbles a little bit like Jack Wilshere, you know.

"The way he moves and the way he moves the ball entices the defenders to come towards him and can skip around them. He has got a bright future if he carries on working how he is doing now.”

Jack Wilshere now works as Arsenal under-18s manager after retiring at just 30 years old with an impressive career which took him to clubs such as AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Bolton Wanderers and AGF.