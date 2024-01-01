Walcott "not surprised" with Arsenal's victory after intense training sessions

Tribal Football
Arsenal worked on every possible detail in their Premier League win over Tottenham at the weekend.

That is according to ex-player Theo Walcott, who spoke after their 1-0 win in the north London derby on Sunday.

The veteran winger admitted that Arsenal were not at their fluid best, but credited their defensive resilience to grab the away win.

"That comes down to the work they do on the training ground,” he told the BBC. 

“I was lucky enough to watch them in pre-season and the amount of coaching staff who are involved in each session is incredible.

“It makes the players' lives so much easier when there is that level of detail, with coaches that are literally there for each individual player. As a squad, they are getting the same message drilled into them on a daily basis, so I am not surprised anymore when they can grind out a result like this one."

