Waddle says Postecoglou cannot be blamed for Tottenham's slump: Recruitment is the issue

Former Tottenham midfielder Chris Waddle has revealed that he thinks manager Ange Postecoglou is not to blame for the club's poor season.

Spurs have won just two of their last ten league games and currently languish 16th in the Premier League table. However, after beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, Postecoglou has a chance to salvage what has been a very poor season for the North London side.

Fans cannot blame Postecoglou

Despite such a dire season, Waddle spoke to yaysweepstakes.com about how Postecoglou is false target and fans should turn their attention to recruitment instead of wanting the Spurs boss to depart the club.

"Personally, I think they'll get rid. I think they'll look for someone else. But let's get something right here. I'm not blaming Ange for everything," the Spurs legend said.

"Look at the managers Tottenham Hotspur have had. Now, Jose Mourinho, serial title, serial medal winner. Antonio Conte, top of the Italian league. Nuno Espirito Sanato might get Nottingham Forest in the Champions League. How can it be that these managers are not good enough yet? They go to other clubs and they succeed.

"Spurs need to look at how they run themselves, and how they operate in the market. In my eyes, that is the problem. Tottenham have always been a massive football club. Great supporters. It's a great club. It really is."

Tottenham need a leader

Waddle suggested that Spurs need a leader rather than signing several young talents who quite often have zero Premier League experience. The likes of Harry Kane or Gareth Bale once led the side and Waddle believes his former club is lacking someone to take charge and push it forward.

"When you look over the history, how many players they've got rid of who big clubs would never get rid of. So if you're going to go back to Gareth Bale, myself, Glenn Hoddle, Luka Modric, Paul Gascoigne, Harry Kane. So all these players, you build a team round and you think they shouldn’t leave.

"So when you look at it like that, you feel for the manager. Whoever's going in is going to be told that the club have lined up transfers for three potentially great players between 19 and 21.

"Get somebody who's 27, 28, 29, who's at the top of his game, he's matured, he knows the game.

"I can’t just blame Ange. I'm not happy with his tactics because he never has a plan B. I've got to criticise that. But overall, I would not just blame Ange. I would blame the format of what the club is, and what they're trying to achieve and how they work."