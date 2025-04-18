Vuskovic confident finding place at Tottenham

Luka Vuskovic is confident of finding his place at Tottenham.

The Croatian defender was signed from Hajduk Split last year and is currently on-loan with Westerlo in Belgium.

He told L'Avenir: “I think it’s possible, even though there are already world-class players, like (Micky) Van de Ven and (Cristian) Romero.

"I want to take it step by step: finish the season well at Westerlo, then earn my place at Tottenham, and then we’ll see what the future holds."

Vuskovic also discussed his initial move: “I visited the training complex and the stadium. The English management gave me a presentation, highlighting my strengths and also the areas for improvement. I was quickly won over by the project.

“When I heard €11m, I just thought about the fact that I was breaking the record for Hajduk Split’s biggest sale.”

“It was an incredible feeling to financially help this club that means so much to me. As for the rest, I saw this transfer as a reward for my daily work, that’s all.”