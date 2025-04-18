Tribal Football
Vuskovic confident finding place at Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Luka Vuskovic is confident of finding his place at Tottenham.

The Croatian defender was signed from Hajduk Split last year and is currently on-loan with Westerlo in Belgium.

He told L'Avenir: “I think it’s possible, even though there are already world-class players, like (Micky) Van de Ven and (Cristian) Romero.

"I want to take it step by step: finish the season well at Westerlo, then earn my place at Tottenham, and then we’ll see what the future holds."

Vuskovic also discussed his initial move: “I visited the training complex and the stadium. The English management gave me a presentation, highlighting my strengths and also the areas for improvement. I was quickly won over by the project. 

“When I heard €11m, I just thought about the fact that I was breaking the record for Hajduk Split’s biggest sale.”

“It was an incredible feeling to financially help this club that means so much to me. As for the rest, I saw this transfer as a reward for my daily work, that’s all.”

