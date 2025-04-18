Vicario: Unbelievable moment for everyone connected to Tottenham

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Vicario: Unbelievable moment for everyone connected to TottenhamČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Gonzales Photo/Frederikke Jensen
Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario hailed their character for victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Vicario kept a clean sheet as Spurs won 1-0 in Germany to edge the quarterfinal overall 2-1 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Vicario said: "It's unbelievable. Unbelievable for the lads, for everyone at Tottenham, we are very proud. It's a big achievement to be in a semi-final for a big European competition, but the work is not over.

"It will be tough, but we're ready to fight.

"It's been a challenging season and we've suffered a lot. But it's about sport, it's about life and the reality is that we're in the semi-final of a European competition.

"Across both legs, I think we fully deserve the moment. Everyone has to be proud of each other. It felt like a big family, like a big group, and we just need to enjoy it.

"We're aware of the opportunity. We know our strengths and we know when we're fully committed mentally, we can beat anyone.

"These are great players and great humans, who want to fight for the titles and want to fight for this club.

"We've got two games to come and it'll be an exciting semi-final."

