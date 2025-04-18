Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Toppmoller: Eintracht Frankfurt players left heart on pitch in Spurs defeat
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller insists they can be proud despite their Europa League defeat to Tottenham.

Spurs won 1-0 in Frankfurt to reach the semifinals 2-1 on aggregate.

Toppmoller said afterwards: "It's not just because of the two legs against Tottenham that I'm really proud of the guys. We are the youngest team in this competition.

"We had great results, we grew as a team, we grew on an individual level, the players and also the coaches. Failure is not the opposite of success, it's part of it.

"I'm very proud of the lads and what they did again tonight. They left their heart on the pitch and fought.

"They didn't score, they did everything else. In the end, we have to accept the defeat, but we will come back stronger."

