Virginia chasing new Everton contract

Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia is chasing a new deal.

The Portuguese keeper insists he's happy at the Toffees, despite primarily acting as cover for No1 Jordan Pickford.

“I love the club, I love everything around it," Virginia told the Liverpool Echo.

“It's Everton that has to trigger the option. I'm hoping they do, to be fair, because I love the club, I love everything around it. I'm very settled on Merseyside. My priority would be playing more games, and if I can do that, Everton would be amazing.

“It is not an easy spot to be in, being a backup. It's something that weighs on your mind, it's tough, it gets you tired because ideally you want to be playing more and more, but it is the role I have here at the club and I feel good with it and I feel prepared when I'm called upon…

"I have had an amazing last couple of years here. I feel like I've really been part of the team. To play at Goodison with the full crowd was amazing. It is such an amazing stadium, with such an amazing atmosphere and I feel like I have a great connection with Everton's supporters. That's something I really cherish.”