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Vinicius Junior lands back at Real Madrid for preseason as Arsenal saga rolls on

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.Profimedia

Vinicius Junior has returned to Madrid for preseason training following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

The Brazil international is at the heart of an ongoing transfer saga with Arsenal reportedly ready to make a blockbuster offer for him as he enters the final year of his Real Madrid contract.

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So far, Los Blancos have not been able to agree a renewal with their superstar No.7, and despite Mikel Arteta remaining tight lipped over the links, the Gunners are firm in their interest in the 26-year-old.

Jose Mourinho has been working with a limited squad following the World Cup's conclusion last month, but Vinicius has reported back to Valdebebas for medical tests, alongside Brahmi Diaz and new signing Bernardo Silva.

Vinicius is expected to speak with Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez in the coming days, but he's unlikely to feature in the August 8th friendly against Ferencvaros in Budapest, as he works on his match fitness and approaches a decision on his future in the Spanish capital.

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