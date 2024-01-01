Villarreal defender set for Premier League transfer with London club interested

Villarreal center-back Jorge Cuenca is heading to the Premier League this summer.

Fulham are of the belief that a deal can be done between the two clubs for a modest £6.7 million.

Per Evening Standard, the Cottagers boss Marco Silva wants to sign two center halves.

He has lost Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea as a free agent, and Tim Ream.

The latter is set for a move to the United States and Charlotte FC in the coming weeks.

Cuenca, formerly of Barcelona, was impressive as a regular starter at Villarreal last term.