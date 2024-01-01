Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Villa winger Rogers calm about latest England snub

Villa winger Rogers calm about latest England snub
Villa winger Rogers calm about latest England snubAction Plus
Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers has shrugged off his latest England snub.

Rogers will again be with the England U21s this coming week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I don’t play to think about it at all," Rogers said. "That is the pinnacle of football and an honour. Hopefully one day I can do that. I don’t play football to think like that.

"Of course I want to impress and show everyone why I am where I am and why I deserve to be here. Of course it is a natural progression I want to achieve.

"But I am not thinking too much that I need to perform, that I need to shine. I just want to help the team win. If Aston Villa are winning then I’m happy and if I’m performing it is the most important thing for me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRogers MorganAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery remains angered by Rogers' England U21 call
Villa Park was heaving: Why Duran's Bayern stunner was all about sheer belief
Villa attacker Rogers: Bayern Munich saw 'different animal' Duran