Villa winger Rogers calm about latest England snub

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers has shrugged off his latest England snub.

Rogers will again be with the England U21s this coming week.

"I don’t play to think about it at all," Rogers said. "That is the pinnacle of football and an honour. Hopefully one day I can do that. I don’t play football to think like that.

"Of course I want to impress and show everyone why I am where I am and why I deserve to be here. Of course it is a natural progression I want to achieve.

"But I am not thinking too much that I need to perform, that I need to shine. I just want to help the team win. If Aston Villa are winning then I’m happy and if I’m performing it is the most important thing for me."