Villa boss Emery remains angered by Rogers' England U21 call

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is unhappy seeing Morgan Rogers again called up by the England U21s.

Emery insists Rogers is playing below his level by being selected for the underage group.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "He is 22 years old. He can play under-21s but it is not his place.

"Now he is playing at a level where he is an option to select for the first team, not the second team, clearly 100 per cent. Of course I have to respect it but I don’t agree."

Emery added: "Usually when they are with the national team I am not speaking with the players. I don’t want to disrupt them or get myself as a coach involved in something which isn’t my moment. When they are with the national team they have their own coaches there and I respect those coaches.

"I don’t like it when we are here some coaches are calling the players, as sometimes happens. I don’t like it. I tell the players, I don’t like it when you are here and the national team coaches call.

"You have to be focused here and when we are finishing on Sunday at 4pm and you are going there, I am not going to call. I am only going to follow while you are there but I am respecting when you are there.

"I think he is now in the only way to play with the first national team. They are not calling him, which I respect. But 22-years-old and playing with the under-21s is not the best way for him. I respect I only speak with the players when they are here and preparing our matches."