Villa boss Emery: Duran winner was pre-match plan

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was full of praise for Jhon Duran in midweek.

The substitute striker came onto the field to win the game for Villa against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Duran netted a stunning goal past Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal to give his team a 1-0 win.

"This is the talent that they have, some players like Jhon Duran, we were speaking about it," Emery explained.

"When Jhon Duran received the ball, he was scoring quick because of the analysis we did of them.

"We were speaking a lot about how it’s usually the position of Neuer, always high.

“Really, I spoke with my coaches about how he (Duran) shoots because he had in his mind this possibility about Neuer."