Villa signing Nedeljkovic in awe of Bodymoor Heath

Aston Villa new arrival Kosta Nedeljkovic was left speechless after he came into Bodymoor Heath.

The teenager signed a long-term contract with Villa in the winter, before going back to Red Star Belgrade.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now he admits to being in awe of Villa’s training ground when he toured the area of Birmingham.

"I was speechless," he told Nogomania.

"They built it almost, renovated it three, four years ago. Twenty courts, a spa center, dentists, many offices, a basketball court in the hall - the highest level."

"I believe that I will be able to fight in Aston Villa, just like I did in Zvezda," he added.

"I always give my best and I think it will pay off. I have always done excellent preparations, now there is a tour to America, so we will see how it will look like. For me, the Premier League is the ideal league.

"In England, it's important to be energetic, speed, especially since it's my greatest quality, as well as duel play. Dribbling, shots and actions. Strong intensity describes me and that's my style of play.

“In Spain and other countries are more important, the players are lower in my position and it is different. The Premier League has always been the most demanding of all. I think I will do well."