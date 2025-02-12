Villa's set-piece coach MacPhee becomes Portugal’s new assistant manager

Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee has been named Portugal’s new assistant manager.

He will balance his duties at Villa Park under Unai Emery with his international role alongside Roberto Martinez, replacing Anthony Barry.

Portugal confirmed MacPhee’s appointment in an official statement on Wednesday.

Per the Portugal FA: “Austin MacPhee is the new member of the Men's National Team's Technical Team.

“National coach Roberto Martinez has chosen the Scottish set-piece specialist to join his staff and replace Anthony Barry.

“MacPhee, 45, is part of the technical team at Aston Villa, an English Premier League club with whom he will maintain his contractual relationship, remaining at the service of the FPF on FIFA dates designated for the national teams.

“The coach, born on October 11, 1979, in Kirkcaldy (Scotland), had a career at St Mirren, Heart of Midlothian and FC Midtjylland (Denmark) until arriving at Aston Villa in August 2021, working in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“MacPhee was also assistant coach at Euro 2016 with Northern Ireland and at Euro 2024 with Scotland.

“Austin MacPhee will work with Martínez in March, when Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League quarter-finals.”