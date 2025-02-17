Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

Villa’s Nedeljković makes impressive RB Leipzig debut against Augsburg

Ansser Sadiq
Villa’s Nedeljković makes impressive RB Leipzig debut against Augsburg
Villa’s Nedeljković makes impressive RB Leipzig debut against AugsburgAction Plus
Aston Villa’s Kosta Nedeljković made his RB Leipzig debut in their 0-0 draw against Augsburg over the weekend.

The right-back, who joined on loan from Villa on Deadline Day, was introduced in the 82nd minute.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He nearly had a dream debut, striking the crossbar in stoppage time with what could have been a late winner.

Elsewhere in Germany, Emi Buendía was an unused substitute as Bayer Leverkusen held Bayern Munich to a goalless draw.

Buendía joined Leverkusen on loan in search of regular game time after struggling for minutes at Aston Villa.

The Argentine playmaker hopes to play a key role under Xabi Alonso as he looks to regain his best form.

Mentions
Nedeljkovic KostaBuendia EmilianoAston VillaAugsburgRB LeipzigBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesliga
Related Articles
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
Agent admits "Liverpool, Villa and Atletico Madrid" want Red Star teen Maksimovic