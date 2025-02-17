Villa’s Nedeljković makes impressive RB Leipzig debut against Augsburg

Aston Villa’s Kosta Nedeljković made his RB Leipzig debut in their 0-0 draw against Augsburg over the weekend.

The right-back, who joined on loan from Villa on Deadline Day, was introduced in the 82nd minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

He nearly had a dream debut, striking the crossbar in stoppage time with what could have been a late winner.

Elsewhere in Germany, Emi Buendía was an unused substitute as Bayer Leverkusen held Bayern Munich to a goalless draw.

Buendía joined Leverkusen on loan in search of regular game time after struggling for minutes at Aston Villa.

The Argentine playmaker hopes to play a key role under Xabi Alonso as he looks to regain his best form.