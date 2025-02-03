Agent admits "Liverpool, Villa and Atletico Madrid" want Red Star teen Maksimovic

Tribal Football
The agent of Red Star Belgrade teen Andrija Maksimovic has revealed major transfer interest.

Agent Zoran Stojadinovic says that Liverpool and Atlético Madrid are among the interested parties for the 17 year-old.

"It's no secret, there are a few (bids). Liverpool are among them, Aston Villa, Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. All the clubs from the top leagues have shown serious interest," he told the Mirror.

"And then we come to whether the price is 12 million euros or 20 million euros. They (Red Star) say: 'Let's see if it's 20 million euros in June'.

"If the price was 10 million euros and he could leave, Maksimovic would have already been sold."

Maksimovic has a deal with Red Star to 2027.

