Asensio "so happy" after Villa double in victory over Chelsea

Aston Villa attacker Marco Asensio was delighted with his double in their 2-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday night.

Villa came from behind to win thanks to Asensio's brace.

He said: “I am so happy. The performance from the team was incredible.

“We knew that today was an important day. We had to win, and we did, so very happy, and we have to continue.

“On Tuesday, we have another match, and the mentality we have to have, is to win every match.

"I can explain my football on the pitch, and that’s the most important.

“We are working hard. Also, we have new team mates so we are building something new, and we are in the right way, very happy and we have to keep working.

“The atmosphere here, it’s every night, top. I want to thank all the fans for their effort, we do together, we have to continue.

“The team is in the right way, so I am very happy for the first goal, and of course for the win.”