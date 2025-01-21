Villa's bid for Bade turned down by Sevilla who are seeking a much higher price

Aston Villa's latest bid for defender Loic Bade has been turned down by his club.

Sevilla are said to have rejected the offer as they are seeking a much higher fee.

Per Foot Mercato, Villa are eager to bring in a center half to replace Diego Carlos.

The latter is departing to Fenerbahce to play for Premier League legend Jose Mourinho.

Sevilla are willing to part with Bade, even mid-season, but only on their terms.

The La Liga club are seeking a fee in the region of £25M, along with add-ons.