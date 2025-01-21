Villa's bid for Bade turned down by Sevilla
Aston Villa's latest bid for defender Loic Bade has been turned down by his club.
Sevilla are said to have rejected the offer as they are seeking a much higher fee.
Per Foot Mercato, Villa are eager to bring in a centre half to replace Diego Carlos.
The latter is departing to Fenerbahce to play for Premier League legend Jose Mourinho.
Sevilla are willing to part with Bade, even mid-season, but only on their terms.
The La Liga club are seeking a fee in the region of £25m, along with add-ons.