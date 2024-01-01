Villa pair on way to Real Union

Aston Villa youngsters Sil Swinkels and James Wright are in line for loan moves this summer.

The two penned new contracts earlier in the year and are believed to have a future at Villa.Now Birmingham Live claims that both may be in line to make moves to Real Union on loan.

The Spanish club is a part of the new V Sports’ network that is linked to Villa boss Unai Emery.

Academy manager Mark Harrison has said of Swinkels: “He has shown a lot of resilience to bounce back from his injury and since doing so has shown a lot of potential and maturity in his performances.

“He has an outstanding attitude and thoroughly deserves this new contract. We look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming seasons."

"Since he joined us as a 16-year-old, James has been a role model in terms of his behaviours on and off the pitch," added Harrison on Wright.

“There is no doubt his development has flourished because of this and the hard work of the staff, in particular Mark Naylor and Michael Pearce from our goalkeeping department, with great support from Francisco Javier Garcia the first team Goalkeeping Coach.

“We look forward to seeing how James develops over the next few years."