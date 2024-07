Bournemouth eyeing Aston Villa striker Archer

Bournemouth are eyeing Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

Birmingham World says the Cherries are weighing up a move for Archer.

The forward spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United, which included a permanent option should they stay up.

But with the Blades relegated, he has now returned to Villa Park.

However, the Villans will now seek a buyer and the Cherries are keen.