Villa pair Monchi and Benito make personal check on Nypan

Aston Villa are stepping up their plans for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The youngster is said to have held talks with Villa boss Unai Emery and football chief Monchi this month.

And further fueling the speculation was Monchi's presence in Norway on Easter Monday.

The Spaniard attended RBK's clash with Valerenga, with Nypan playing 70 minutes on the evening as he finished on the winning team.

Monchi sat with Villa scout Alberto Benito and the pair left the stadium as soon as Nypan was substituted.

Nypan recently signed with agent Raffaela Pimenta, who also takes care of Manchester City star Erling Haaland.