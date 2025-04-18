Rosenborg teen Nypan coy on claims of Aston Villa meeting

Rosenborg teen Sverre Nypan is tightlipped on interest from Aston Villa.

Villa are said to be in advanced talks with RBK to sign the young midfielder.

The Champions League quarterfinalists have stepped forward amid interest from major clubs across Europe.

Asked directly about Villa, Nypan told Nidaros: “I can’t say anything about it.”

It's been claimed the Nypan family have spoken with Villa manager Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi.

But the youngster added: “Well. It’s a bit difficult to answer, he says. I know more than I did then (at the start of the season). But there’s not much to say yet."