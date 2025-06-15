Villa, Newcastle in contact with Stuttgart midfielder Karazor

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Atakan Karazor is attracting Premier League interest.

Like midfield partner Angelo Stiller at VfB, Karazor is also on the radar of major clubs across Europe.

BILD says Aston Villa and Newcastle United are are interested in the 28 year-old.

Both English clubs are in contact with Karazor's camp to register their interest, though are yet to make an approach to VfB.

Karazor has a contract at Stuttgart to 2028 and helped VfB win the German Cup this past season.