Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

Villa, Newcastle in contact with Stuttgart midfielder Karazor

Paul Vegas
Villa, Newcastle in contact with Stuttgart midfielder Karazor
Villa, Newcastle in contact with Stuttgart midfielder KarazorTom Weller / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP / Profimedia
VfB Stuttgart midfielder Atakan Karazor is attracting Premier League interest.

Like midfield partner Angelo Stiller at VfB, Karazor is also on the radar of major clubs across Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Aston Villa and Newcastle United are are interested in the 28 year-old.

Both English clubs are in contact with Karazor's camp to register their interest, though are yet to make an approach to VfB.

Karazor has a contract at Stuttgart to 2028 and helped VfB win the German Cup this past season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKarazor AtakanVfB StuttgartAston VillaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Man City waiting for first Grealish offer
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt
Prem trio prepare offers for Man Utd outcast Sancho