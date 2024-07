Aston Villa sudden favourites to land Everton midfielder Onana

Aston Villa are sudden favourites to land Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgium international is ready to leave Everton this summer and stated he intended to use the Euros as a shop window.

Onana has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.

But the Athletic says Villa are now favourites to land Onana as they're happy meeting Everton's valuation.

Villa are offering £50m to land the young midfielder.