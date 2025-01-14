Villa loanee Dobbin impresses for Norwich and receives major praise from manager Thorup

Aston Villa winger Lewis Dobbin is hoping that he can get more game time this season.

The attacker got his first 90 minutes of the campaign for loan club Norwich City this winter.

Advertisement Advertisement

He played the entirety of their FA Cup loss to Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.

Post-game, manager Johannes Hoff Thorup told Pink Un: “I think it's fair that we can expect something from him for us this season.

“I'm optimistic and pleased with his cup performance, because I think it builds well into the future and the upcoming period for us.

“We can see what he will give us as a team because he's a threat running in behind. He has very good timing on his movements. He's a quick player, with quick changes of direction, and he can run in behind and in a very few steps, all of a sudden, he's in. He gives us something that we haven't had too much of in the first part of the season here.

“It was probably also a little bit too much for him to play 90 minutes, but we were a little bit restricted in the options from outside and he actually said to me after the game it felt nice for him to have 90 minutes again, so it ended up being a good decision for us that he played the full game. He had a good start for us against Coventry the other week and Brighton was another positive performance from him.”