Villa keeper Martinez reveals surprise retirement plan
Aston Villa star Emi Martinez admits that he may call it quits if he achieves one of his goals.
The Argentine shot stopper has already achieved a great deal in his career, winning the World Cup and two Copa America trophies.
However, the 32-year-old is ready to hang up his boots in 2026, if his team wins the World Cup again.
“If I become a two-time world champion with the Argentine national team, I will retire,” the 6ft 5in shot-stopper said to AFA Estudio.
“I promise you. I'm telling you today. I will retire after that World Cup.”
Martinez was the hero for Argentina two years ago, saving the decisive penalty in the shootout after a 3-3 draw with France in the final.