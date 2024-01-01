Villa keeper Martinez revealed as Boca Juniors, River Plate reject

Tribal Football
Aston Villa shot stopper Emi Martinez is one of the top goalkeepers on the planet.

It has come to light that Martinez's professional journey might have diverged significantly. 

Since transferring to Aston Villa, the Argentine shot-stopper's career has soared.

His achievements include clinching the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, along with two Copa America titles.

Speaking to TNT Sports, ex-Independiente coach Miguel Ángel Santoro said: “He went to try out for Boca and River, but luckily, they didn’t see him. 

“He came to try out for the club he is a fan of and from the first day I saw interesting things in him at Independiente.”

He added: “He’s having a sensational time. He was a kid who came to Independiente with all the hope. He cried and worked hard to reach the top. He represents Independiente worldwide and at the World Cup he showed all his greatness.

“Martínez is the goalkeeper of Argentine history, there is no other who has won what he won.”

