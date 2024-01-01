Olympiakos defender Biancone slams Villa keeper Martinez: I was happy we eliminated them

Olympiakos defender Giulian Biancone has taken aim at Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The Frenchman admits Martinez's antics after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final still burns.

He told 90football: "What I didn't like about Emiliano Martinez's behavior was the lack of respect. I find him very arrogant. The fact of having played against him and having eliminated him...

"I'm happy because I made my French friends and our supporters happy."

Biancone was referring to Olympiakos defeating Villa in last season's Europa Conference League semifinal ahead of winning the final.

He also said: "His reaction when he received the trophy (for best goalkeeper) was, for me, horrible. It's a lack of respect for the place and the ceremony."