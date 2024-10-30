Villa keeper Martínez on Yashin Trophy win: I don't see myself as the best

Martínez on Yashin Trophy win: I don't see myself as the best

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez has remained humble after being named the Yashin Trophy winner for the second successive year.

The 32-year-old says winning the award for the second time is a dream come true and that he never expected to be recognised as the best in the world.

“It’s huge for me,” he said.

“I always dreamed of playing one game for the national team. Coming from such a young lad to England and trying to work my way up to succeed at Aston Villa and with the national team, winning one (cap) was an honour.

“Back-to-back (Yashin Trophies) is something I never expected. I’m just proud to be here today. All thanks go to my family and friends.”

The iconic goalkeeper admitted that he has two personalities, one on the pitch and one off of it, which allows him to separate football from his everyday life.

“Sometimes when you’re on the pitch you behave in the way that you want to win the game.

“Off the pitch, I’m a dad, I’m a proud man, I’m a husband, I’m a son. On the pitch, I want to do everything I can to help my national team and my club, which is Aston Villa.

“We’re doing something amazing in the club, we’re moving forward. We’ve won back-to-back trophies with the national team and that’s all I care about.”

After all his success with Villa and Argentina in recent years the veteran keeper remained humble and said that there were many other fantastic players to choose from.

“I don’t see myself as the best – there are so many good goalies I see week in, week out,” he said.

“I only care about group titles with the national team, with Aston Villa. I focus on myself and my goalie coaches know the work I put in every day.

“For me, it’s about improving myself.”