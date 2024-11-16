Villa keeper Martinez reveals pre-match team-talks

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez admits he often gives the pre-match team-talks to teammates.

Martinez says he's happy to "embrace" leadership responsibilities.

“My coaches also send a lot of positive vibes, by giving the players freedom. (Argentina manager) Lionel Scaloni doesn’t intervene when the players speak, while Unai Emery likes to take the initiative. He lowers the pressure, and I always speak after him," Martinez told L'Equipe.

“Before big games, I remind the guys where they come from, the sacrifices they’ve made and the dreams they had as kids. In the dressing room, I never shout, I support. I like to take the pressure from the opposing fans so that my teammates can play freely. With the strikers, I bet watches that I will have more clean sheets than they will score goals. Pushing my guys in a good spirit is the best way to push myself.”

He added, “Earlier in my career, when I was on loan, I couldn’t express myself as much, although I’ve always been very mature.

“Since arriving at Aston Villa, I’ve embraced these new responsibilities. That’s why I’m staying loyal to this club, it’s allowed me to reach a higher level.”