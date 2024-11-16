Villa keeper Martinez hits back: France players crossed the line

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has taken aim at France's players over their behaviour during the Paris Olympics.

The silver medalists defeated Argentina on their way to the final in a bitter clash.

Martinez recalled to France Football: "Some people talk about arrogance or bad behavior.

"I don't care what people say about me. When Argentinians do something, it seems like it's necessarily horrible... Enzo Fernandez is an extraordinary guy and he's been called a racist, but I assure you he's not. I don't hate France: the French are a lovely people and for us they are only rivals because they are good."

On Paris 2024 clash, he said: "The French celebrated the goals in front of our noses, they kicked us and called us arrogant. There was anger inside them. The fans pay for the ticket, they can do what they want, but those players crossed the line. There must be respect between professionals."