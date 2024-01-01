Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker BeierAction Plus
Hoffenheim's young striker Maximilian Beier is in line for a Premier League move.

Aston Villa are the latest team that are said to be circling for his services this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per German football reporter Florian Plettenberg, Beier is very much available in the off-season.

He has a modest release clause of around £25 million in his Hoffenheim contract.

Any club can trigger that clause, which means that Premier League sides do not need to negotiate with Hoffenheim.

Whether Beier wants to make the move to England is not yet clear, as he may prefer a Germany stay.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBeier MaximilianHoffenheimAston VillaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea hold 'concrete interest' in Hoffenheim forward Beier
Chelsea explore deal for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Man Utd, Liverpool head queue for Hoffenheim striker Beier