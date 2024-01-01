Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Hoffenheim's young striker Maximilian Beier is in line for a Premier League move.

Aston Villa are the latest team that are said to be circling for his services this summer.

Per German football reporter Florian Plettenberg, Beier is very much available in the off-season.

He has a modest release clause of around £25 million in his Hoffenheim contract.

Any club can trigger that clause, which means that Premier League sides do not need to negotiate with Hoffenheim.

Whether Beier wants to make the move to England is not yet clear, as he may prefer a Germany stay.